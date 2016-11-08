32°
Thumbs up to awesome customer service on Fraser Coast

8th Nov 2016 8:12 AM

WE'VE asked, and you've answered. These are some of the great customer service experiences people have had on the Fraser Coast.

1. Michelle Brummell congratulated Wild Lotus on a job well done.

"Fantastic meals and service," she said.

2. Terry Kreis gave a huge thumbs up to the staff at Maryborough Hospital A & E.

"For the wonderful treatment they gave to my husband on the afternoon of Saturday October 29," Terry said.

3. Rachael Mirtschin had some positive words to say about Cruiseabout Hervey Bay.

"A thumbs up to the awesome friendly girls at Cruiseabout Hervey Bay," she said.

"Always working so hard to book in awesome travel experiences for their clients."

4. Annie Perets gave a thumbs up to the Hervey Bay Boat Club.

"Great service, great food and great staff."

Have you had great customer services on the Fraser Coast recently? Join the discussion and tell us below. 
 

Topics:  business customer service fraser coast

