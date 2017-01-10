Thumbs up for awesome customer service on Coast

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle has asked you for a positive experience or service you've received in the region.

Here are this week's thumbs up.

Charmaine Bailey gave a thumbs up to a wide variety of businesses who helped make her daughter Monique's sandcastle fundraising event in Scarness on New Year's Day a success.

"A huge thumbs up to Desirable Apps, BeachHouse Hotel, sing with Gunilla, Pie & Pastry Paradise, local McDonalds stores, Mary Ryen's, NAB Maryborough, In-motion photography by Karlie, What's on Hervey Bay, the Chronicle and so many more who supported a little girl's vision to build sandcastles to find a cure for cancer," she said.

"Thank you for teaching my little girl there is a good, giving community spirit on the Fraser Coast and that there are many adults who will take a young person seriously."

"For everyone who has attended or voted by donation, also a thumbs up."

Peter Doré gave praise to the fireworks on New Year's Eve in Hervey Bay.

"Well done you guys," he said.

Rebecca March was also very happy with the way the region celebrated the major event.

"Thumbs up for the fireworks at Torquay and Scarness," she said.

"Beautiful memories made, thank you."

Sue Brooks gave a thumbs up to Stratco and Keith's Handy Truck for efficient service and cheap pool fencing.

Sue also added: "Plus a big thumbs up to Mum's Charcoal and Grill at Pialba Place. Awesome good value chicken and salads."

Mick Lowe gave positive remarks about Carsplus Mechanical.

"I always take my cars and family's cars there," Mick said.

"Good old-fashioned honest service with friendly smiles."

Julianne Brown gave a thumbs up to a staff member named Bernie at Supa IGA Stocklands.

"She went out of her way to order in a product that no one else in the Bay had, or could be bothered getting for me," Julianne said.

Animal lover Jodie Stewart gave a thumbs up to rescue groups an all the effort they put into rescuing animals an finding homes for them.

"Thumbs down to those who do not desex and then give away the kittens and pups, or send them to the pound," Jodie said.

Debra Anstis gave a thumbs up to Diane from DSB Property Management for the first-class management of her property.

Karen MacDonald gave a thumbs up to Sticky Fig Cafe for a great experience.

"Lovely coffee and homemade carrot cake, and great servic," Karen said.

Chris Terri gave a thumbs up to Bridgestone Hervey Bay.

"Great service and always goes the extra mile," Chris said.

Mark Whitty gave a thumbs up to the Telstra shop in Stockland Hervey Bay.

"Even under so much pressure you still get the job done," Mark said.

Zjena Jakab expressed gratitude to business Loyalty Window Tinting in Hervey Bay.

"Prices are unbeatable and end product is awesome," Zjena said.

Annie Perets gave a massive shoutout to Fraser Coast's newest Japanese restaurant, Tanto.

"Wow, so delicious, simple, and quick service," she said.

"And, their ice cream is one of the best I have ever had."

To give a thumbs up about a positive experience you have had on the Fraser Coast, either send us a message through the Fraser Coast Chronicle Facebook page or email editorial@frasercoast chronicle.com.au.