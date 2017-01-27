Timber-first policy will deliver more jobs: Wade Sawmill

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promoted the Back to Work program at Wade Sawmill in Maryborough with (R) Bruce Saunders and production mgr. Tony Groth in November 2016.

WADE Sawmill co-owner Marian Wade is definitely confident that more jobs will be a flow-on from the new timber-first policy adopted by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

With the policy encouraging developers to use local timber as the first-choice construction material in developments, Ms Wade said this move would help provide job security for local sawmills and the timber industry in the region.

Job numbers increasing would be a flow-on from the policy due to the number of orders the sawmills would recieve, she said.

"The policy is always a plus; the sawmill should get orders out of it,” Ms Wade commented.

"But obviously, the more orders we get, the more job security it creates...and more jobs in the future.

With 35 workers currently employed at the Wade Sawmill, Ms Wade said an expansion was already planned for the site, which would create six more jobs.

"That will help to cement those jobs for sure,” she said.

Four additional workers had been hired through premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's Back to Work program, which she promoted at the sawmill in November 2016

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is the first council in Queensland to adopt a wood-encouragement policy.