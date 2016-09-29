27°
Time is almost up for second advisor appointed to council

Carlie Walker
| 29th Sep 2016 6:02 PM
The council's second advisor will leave the Fraser Coast today.
The council's second advisor will leave the Fraser Coast today.

THE Fraser Coast council will say goodbye to its second advisor on Friday.

An advisor was appointed to the council by Queensland's Deputy Premier Jackie Trad for four months to help the council fulfil its responsibilities

The decision followed Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders' comments who labelled the council "chaotic" and "dysfunctional".

Mayor Chris Loft said the two advisors, first Steve Johnston and then Terry Brennan, had been of great assistance to the council.

 "When you recognise you need help, you need to ask for it," Cr Loft said.

Mr Johnston was replaced after six weeks with the council, with a spokesman from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning saying he had to return to Brisbane "to continue work on local government priorities".

Mr Brennan was then appointed.

He is the former Cassowary Coast Regional Council chief executive officer, and has more than 35 years experience working with councils.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council was the third council in the past four years to have an adviser appointed.

The other two were remote indigenous councils in far North Queensland.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  advisor, fraser coast council

