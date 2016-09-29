Time for M'boro businesses to capitalise on RV opportunity

MARYBOROUGH business owners have been told to "step up to the mark" to take advantage of the opportunity that has been afforded to them after the Fraser Coast Regional Council voted to make changes to the Camping Options Strategy.



Yesterday at the council meeting in the Heritage City, the 11 councillors debated the then existing strategy, which was brought into effect 18 months ago.



Six weeks ago, councillor Paul Truscott put a motion forward asking for a report into the strategy, which he said did not go far enough in welcoming RV tourists to the region.



Now Maryborough will offer more free parks be made available in the Alan and June Brown carpark, no longer will RV tourists be required to show proof of a $10 purchase to stay and length of stay has been increased to 48 hours.



Cr Truscott also recommended the use of additional council land, such as at Maryborough Airport and other CBD carparks to accommodate for RV travellers.



Councillor Stuart Taylor asked for the motion to be split so the council could vote separately on the issues of increased parking in the Alan and June Brown carpark, getting rid of the proof of purchase requirement and increased length of stay, while <QL>giving councillors the <QL>option of voting against the further measures of using additional council land<QL> to accommodate RV travellers.



The motion was separated, with the first three points passing by nine to two, while the second motion passed by seven to four.



Caravan park owner John Kennedy was at the meeting and said he was disappointed with the result of the vote.



He estimates that free camping will wipe out 40% of his business, but said the councillors had just reacted to what the community said it wanted.



"I don't blame any of the councillors," Mr Kennedy said yesterday.



He currently employs 10 people, but fears he will need to reduce that number in the near future if free camping has the impact he fears it will have.



Mr Kennedy said free camping sites in Tiaro had already caused a loss of $120,000 to his business.



But Mayor Chris Loft said he was hopeful there would be a trickle-down effect for caravan parks and they too would see the benefits of increased RV traffic in the region.



Cr Loft said there would be those who wanted to stay longer than 48 hours and they would see the caravan parks as viable options.



He said he believed initially there would be 18 extra sites at the Alan and June Brown carpark, with more to come.



Councillor Rolf Light said business now had to do its bit.



"This could be a golden opportunity for this region." he said.

