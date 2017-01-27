Tinana plans return to senior competition

TINANA Football Club is one of the Fraser Coast's many clubs to host a sign-on day in the next week.

The Eagles will set up at NewsXpress at Station Square, Maryborough, on Saturday morning in an effort to bolster the club's numbers.

Tinana president Trevor Parry admitted player recruitment and retention, particularly in senior grades, was an issue.

It isn't all bad however, as Tinana identified its strong junior base.

"It's certainly a struggle," Parrysaid. "The main thing is we have that good junior base and can build on that.

"We're one of the bigger junior clubs but we have to work out how to engage players as they get older, particularly teenagers."

A wide number of sports see a drop in players when they reach their teenage years, and its something all have to combat.

"It's tough. Kids are smart enough to get to uni in Brisbane or move away for uni or work, there aren't many staying," Parry said.

"It works well for cricket as a lot of those guys come back for Christmas and can play a few games.

"All we have to do is keep these juniors."

Tinana will pursue a place in Football Wide Bay's new reserve/under-18 competition,but that will depend wholly on if they attract enough players.

"We'll be there or thereabouts," he said.

"I think we still need another half dozen players to get a side together so we need them to sign up."

The sign-on runs from 8am to 2pm.