Tinana resident gets OAM for decades helping veterans

KERRY Murtagh began helping veterans and their families from the ripe age of 25.



That was back in 1971, where after just 12 months of involvement, he took up a president role at his local RSL in Tasmania.



"I just love helping other veterans and other people," he said.



His work and commitment has been recognised and the Tinana resident has become an Order of Australia Medal winner.



"I feel very honoured, and a bit embarrassed actually, as there are so many deserving volunteers in the community," he said.



Throughout the years Mr Murtagh, pictured, has held the president position in a number of veteran associations and helped set up counselling services in Australia



Mr Murtagh is a National Serviceman and Vietnam Veteran himself and used that experience to help in his works.



"I suffer from post traumatic stress, and had to eventually give up work because of that," he said.



"But I continued my involvement with community groups."



Currently, he is involved as the pensions and welfare officer, Legacy Club of Fraser Coast and Country Burnett Inc.



Mr Murtagh moved to the Fraser Coast 12 years ago, but has made impact both Australia and Queensland-wide.



This included by being part of groups in Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and various parts of Queensland.

