Tinies win silver at state calisthenics championships

FRASER Coast Calisthenics Club's Tinies (aged four to seven years old) competed in five items, against five other clubs, at the state championships at the Sunshine Coast.

In a very close competition, they took out the silver medal, behind Helensvale, after they won the march and song/dance components, placed second in rod-twisting, and finished fourth in both aesthetics and exercises.

The Sub-Junior team (aged from 8-10) also competed in six items against six other clubs, and finished fourth overall for their efforts.

The team also won a special encouragement award for their Song and Action routine.