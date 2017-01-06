30°
News

Tips to efficiently stay cool this summer

6th Jan 2017 10:10 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH temperatures soaring, Queenslanders are reminded that it is easy to keep cool while remaining energy efficient this summer.

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey said the summer months were when people traditionally used most power, particularly on hot, humid days when energy-hungry household appliances such as air-conditioners were used.

"Air-conditioners are without doubt one of the biggest users of electricity in the home yet setting them to 24 degrees improves the efficiency of the system and helps control any power usage spikes," Mr Bailey said.

"In fact, we encourage people to 'save more and stick to 24', because every degree an air-conditioner is set below 24 degrees can increase its running costs by up to 10%."

Air-conditioner users are encouraged to close curtains and blinds to keep the heat outside, and make sure the filters are cleaned regularly.

"Clogged, dirty filters can lower an air-conditioner's energy consumption efficiency by between 5 and 15%," Mr Bailey said.

Small changes in electricity use in the peak energy demand period, especially between 4pm and 8pm, can make a big difference.

"Switching off other appliances such as pool pumps, washing machines, clothes dryers or dishwashers or delaying their use until later at night is a great way to control peak demand," he said.

Energy Queensland recommends the following simple steps to help reduce peak demand this summer:

Set your air-conditioner to 24 degrees or consider using a fan instead

Clean air-conditioner filters regularly

Shut doors, windows, curtains and lower external blinds early to keep the heat out if using an air-conditioner

Use your clothesline instead of your dryer

Use your dishwasher and washing machine outside of the 4pm to 8pm peak

When not in use, switch off appliances, including TVs, computers and game consoles, rather than leaving them on standby

Switch your pool pump to off-peak or install a minimum five star energy efficient pool pump

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  energy power

A Hervey Bay man thought his $62k win was a scam

A Hervey Bay man thought his $62k win was a scam

When Ron Hoffman received the email to say he had won the competition, he thought it was a scam.

Couple share heartbreak over the loss of unborn son

TRAGIC: Rose Dale and Alan Sorensen lost their unborn son.

A crash claimed the life of their unborn son on Christmas Eve.

Thieves steal irreplaceable items from Fraser Coast couple

STOLEN: Jacqui Stewart stands beside a ransacked cabinet, where her father's Air Force pins and commemorative statue should be.

War pins and wedding rings were stolen.

Tips to efficiently stay cool this summer

Generic photograph of powerlines, and street lights near Brisbane, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2009. Households will pay significantly more for their power when a proposed Emissions Trading Scheme is introduced. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

How to stay cool this summer.

Local Partners

Opportunity to learn about university study options

The University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus will be holding a special information event this month.

A baby and children's market is coming to Hervey Bay

Eryn Lehman,5, checks out the latest fashions at a past event of its kind.

It's happening later this month.

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Having fun at Cotton Tree is Nicholas McNamara, 6.

Check out the list of events being held these holidays.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

George Michael's mother worried about his sexuality

GEORGE Michael's mother was desperate to shield him from a gay "gene" that she thought would mean he couldn't "cope with life".

It's official: Adele reigned supreme in 2016

Singer Adele

BRITISH singer was the highest-selling artist in Australia in 2016.

Pilot tried to speed up landing when Carrie Fisher fell ill

The 911 call for Carrie Fisher has been made public

Who will win: 2017 Golden Globes predictions

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

LA LA Land and Manchester by the Sea tipped to win big.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The BBC has come under fire for a skit depicting life under ISIS

The BBC is coming under fire after a skit portraying life under ISIS

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with en-suite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Brand New Home

Lot 8 Belleni Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Fantastic home in a prime location in Point Vernon. The home features 4 bedrooms with ensuite, media room, Caesar stone bench tops and quality features...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

MUST BE SOLD andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS, andbull; A 7.5 X 7.5 DOUBLE L.U.G andbull; SOLAR PANELS (1.5KW...

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Forthcoming...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!