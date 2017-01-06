Tips to efficiently stay cool this summer

WITH temperatures soaring, Queenslanders are reminded that it is easy to keep cool while remaining energy efficient this summer.

Minister for Energy Mark Bailey said the summer months were when people traditionally used most power, particularly on hot, humid days when energy-hungry household appliances such as air-conditioners were used.

"Air-conditioners are without doubt one of the biggest users of electricity in the home yet setting them to 24 degrees improves the efficiency of the system and helps control any power usage spikes," Mr Bailey said.

"In fact, we encourage people to 'save more and stick to 24', because every degree an air-conditioner is set below 24 degrees can increase its running costs by up to 10%."

Air-conditioner users are encouraged to close curtains and blinds to keep the heat outside, and make sure the filters are cleaned regularly.

"Clogged, dirty filters can lower an air-conditioner's energy consumption efficiency by between 5 and 15%," Mr Bailey said.

Small changes in electricity use in the peak energy demand period, especially between 4pm and 8pm, can make a big difference.

"Switching off other appliances such as pool pumps, washing machines, clothes dryers or dishwashers or delaying their use until later at night is a great way to control peak demand," he said.

Energy Queensland recommends the following simple steps to help reduce peak demand this summer:

Set your air-conditioner to 24 degrees or consider using a fan instead

Clean air-conditioner filters regularly

Shut doors, windows, curtains and lower external blinds early to keep the heat out if using an air-conditioner

Use your clothesline instead of your dryer

Use your dishwasher and washing machine outside of the 4pm to 8pm peak

When not in use, switch off appliances, including TVs, computers and game consoles, rather than leaving them on standby

Switch your pool pump to off-peak or install a minimum five star energy efficient pool pump