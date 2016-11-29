Hervey Bay retiree wins $20k on live TV

FAY Gillham thought she was the centre of a family prank when she won $20k on Channel 7 breakfast show Sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Her husband Cam picked up the phone when their Hervey Bay household was rung on live television in the Cash Cow segment.



"He thought it was a telemarketer calling," Mrs Gillham said.



Upon this initial perception, Mr Gillham told Sunrise his wife was not available.

But when the presenters gave more details about the call, Mrs Gillham quickly became available.



"I was asleep, and it was Cam saying loudly that it's the Cash Cow," Mrs Gillham said.



"I didn't believe him as he's pulled that prank on me before."

A Hervey Bay woman won the Cash Cow on November 29. Annie Perets

In a sleepy haze, Mrs Gillham mistook Sam and Kochie's voices for that of someone else.



"I thought it was my sister-in-law and auntie from Melbourne," she said.



After this exciting start to the day, Mrs Gillham continued as per normal and went to work at a job she loves.

Mrs Gillham is the Aboriginal Liaison Officer at Pialba State School.

"I actually retired in October, but have back working casually," she said.



The Urangan resident already has plans of how she will spend the money.



"I haven't seen my brother, who lives in Melbourne, since 2007," she said.

"Cam is also a Vietnam veteran, and even though we went to Vietnam in May, I'd like for us to go back and see more of it."

