31°
News

Hervey Bay retiree wins $20k on live TV

Annie Perets
| 29th Nov 2016 2:25 PM
Fay Gillham winner of Channel 7's cashcow with husband Cam.
Fay Gillham winner of Channel 7's cashcow with husband Cam. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FAY Gillham thought she was the centre of a family prank when she won $20k on Channel 7 breakfast show Sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Her husband Cam picked up the phone when their Hervey Bay household was rung on live television in the Cash Cow segment.

"He thought it was a telemarketer calling," Mrs Gillham said.

Upon this initial perception, Mr Gillham told Sunrise his wife was not available.

But when the presenters gave more details about the call, Mrs Gillham quickly became available.

"I was asleep, and it was Cam saying loudly that it's the Cash Cow," Mrs Gillham said.

"I didn't believe him as he's pulled that prank on me before."

 

A Hervey Bay woman won the Cash Cow on November 29.
A Hervey Bay woman won the Cash Cow on November 29. Annie Perets

 

In a sleepy haze, Mrs Gillham mistook Sam and Kochie's voices for that of someone else.

"I thought it was my sister-in-law and auntie from Melbourne," she said.

After this exciting start to the day, Mrs Gillham continued as per normal and went to work at a job she loves.

Mrs Gillham is the Aboriginal Liaison Officer at Pialba State School.

"I actually retired in October, but have back working casually," she said.

The Urangan resident already has plans of how she will spend the money.

"I haven't seen my brother, who lives in Melbourne, since 2007," she said.

"Cam is also a Vietnam veteran, and even though we went to Vietnam in May, I'd like for us to go back and see more of it."
 

Fay Gillham winner of Channel 7's cashcow.
Fay Gillham winner of Channel 7's cashcow. Alistair Brightman
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cash cow editors picks fraser coast sunrise

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Party shop thief takes 'sexy' items like corsets, bunny ears

Party shop thief takes 'sexy' items like corsets, bunny ears

The store owner unknowingly helped the thief try on clothes.

New policy could see Torbanlea man jailed for life

Barbara McCulkin and her daughters Vicki and Leanne disappeared in 1974.

A new policy could see a Torbanlea man jailed for life.

What the heatwave means for the Fraser Coast

On Friday, the Heritage City can expect to swelter in steamy conditions with 37 degrees forecast, followed by 36 degrees for Saturday and 35 degrees on Sunday.

Maryborough is in for a hot weekend with above average temps.

Hervey Bay retiree wins $20k on live TV

Fay Gillham winner of Channel 7's cashcow with husband Cam.

It was her husband who picked up the phone first.

Local Partners

Lecturer makes USC Wall of Fame in less than a year

USC Fraser Coast lecturer Ratna Paudyal has earned a place on the University's Wall of Fame.

New health clinic officially opens on the Fraser Coast

Needle and syringe held by gloved at Nambour General Hospital.

It was a vision five years in the making.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Where to meet Santa on the Fraser Coast these holidays

Santa Claus is coming to the Fraser Coast. Four year old Jorja Dowman has been visiting Santa in the shopping centre since she was just six months old.

Don't miss your chance to tell him what's on your wishlist!

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

DANNII Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie Minogue being a "guiding light" in her life and says she has been the "best mentor.

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 $375,000

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction in...

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

CORNER ALLOTMENT IN BURRUM HEADS

2 Beach Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy ... Auction in...

Fully serviced corner allotment only a short stroll to the beautiful sandy beaches of Burrum Heads has come up for sale. This 811m2 (approx.) block is fully fenced...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

DECEASED ESTATE

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

FOR THE PRICE ORIENTED BUYER

162 Torquay Road, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Submit an Offer

3 x bedrooms Single garage Side access to workshop/shed 619m2 block 2 Streets from beach

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Forthcoming...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!