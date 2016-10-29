29°
News

Toogoom rock wall made from 'wrong rock'

Annie Perets | 29th Oct 2016 6:59 AM
PROTEST: The greatly contested Toogoom rock wall.
PROTEST: The greatly contested Toogoom rock wall. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER Coast Councillor Rolf Light has slammed a planned community protest regarding the controversial Toogoom rock wall.

The protest has been set down for tomorrow.

The event's aim is to convince the council and Queensland State Government to take down the existing Toogoom rock wall, and to find another method of preventing erosion in the area.

"It greatly disappoints me that individuals that don't have financial commitment of protecting their property with this rock wall and don't live in this area, seem to have an unhealthy obsession with it,” Cr Light said.

"It's not going to solve anything.

"Each of their concerns has been resolved 25 times, and they don't like the answers.”

Protest organiser Jannean Dean said the problem was not the fact there was a wall, but that it was not built the way it was planned.

Those living alongside the wall are paying for it at about $100k each over about a 10-year term, and Ms Dean said they were paying for something they did not ask for.

"The rock wall is made from the wrong rock, and it is falling apart,” she said.

"There are sink holes behind it in some parts and you can see kid toys in them.

"The type of rock used is eroding away.

"It has become a safety hazard with sharp pieces spread throughout the beach, especially with tourists visiting the spot.”

The Chronicle went to have a look at the wall and observed cracks in the majority of the rocks, saw sharp pieces sticking from the sand and rocks appeared to be going out into the ocean.

The Chronicle approached the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection for comment, and they responded:

"(EHP) has investigated and responded to concerns raised by a member of the public about the Toogoom sea wall.

"EHP can confirm the Toogoom sea wall fulfils its intended purpose.

"The Toogoom sea wall has been certified by a registered professional engineer of Queensland.”

Toogoom resident Norm Hoffman, who will be at the protest, was baffled by how the wall could be called suitable when he could physically see it was falling apart.

"There are rocks in the ocean now that were at the top of the wall when it was first built,” he said.

"I want to see thousands of people show up to the protest.”

Cr Light said he would be surprised if even a handful of people showed up.

"I encourage people not to attend,” he said.

"Because attending could affect residents' investments and potential value of their properties. People have Google now, and if you Google Toogoom and see results that there is a rock wall that is crumbling away, which it's not, you are not going to want to buy there.”

Mayor Chris Loft is also in support of the existing Toogoom rock wall, citing its certification for his stance. The protest will start at the park along Kingfisher Parade, and go to the beach through the walkway. It will start at 10.30am.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  rock wall rolf light toogoom rock wall

Teen faces Supreme Court after swapping weed for an Xbox

Teen faces Supreme Court after swapping weed for an Xbox

AN 18-YEAR-old Mundubbera man faced the Supreme Court on Wednesday, after he exchanged $50 worth of marijuana with a teenager for an Xbox game console.

Childhood obesity on the rise

The Cancer Council would like to see cheaper healthy foods available in supermarkets.

Queensland is home to the largest number of childhood obesity cases

Snake makes a meal out of kangaroo joey

DONE LIKE A DINNER: The joey was no match for a python at Deepwater this week.

Python makes a meal of kangaroo joey

MP: 'This animal is going to cost society millions'

Kevin Hogan MP for Page.

Kevin Hogan calls for capital punishment in case of monster parents

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

THE couple, who feature on the new show Aussie Gold Hunters, reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

  • TV

  • 29th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Race facts and stats a winning combination

Impress colleagues with Melbourne Cup trivia

Birdy's voice soars during concert

English singer Birdy proves her skill during a recent concert.

The singer, 20, has acquired mythical status in the music world

Miley Cyrus finally confirms engagement to Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Eccentric singer confirms long-held rumour

Former Oasis frontman threw popcorn at his brother

The Gallagher brothers have famously feuded for many years.

Oasis brothers still haven't made up

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

Should bands be paid every time they play? Journalist and musician Tom Gillespie thinks so.

We need to change the way we think about musicians.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Acreage Delight

929 Saltwater Creek Rd, Maryborough 4650

House 3 2 2 $448,000

The current owners have decided to sell this lovely property after 37 years. The home would suite a family wanting to enjoy the 16 acres that are available here. ...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Submit an Offer

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

ELEVATED BLOCK READY TO BUILD

6 Loggerhead Court, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated ... $160,000

This elevated 2000m2 block is just waiting for your dream home. Situated in Turtle Cove Estate and surrounded by quality homes there is power and water...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Submit an Offer

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Forthcoming...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

When Location Matters

47 Bayswater Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 Submit an Offer

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Submit an Offer

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

No Caption

On the hunt for a new house?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!