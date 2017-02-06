35°
Tools stolen from back of Hilux in overnight break

Amy Formosa
6th Feb 2017 7:21 AM

CRIMINALS snatched tools from the tray of a Hilux parked in a driveway of a Hervey Bay property.

It's believed the tools were stolen between 10pm Sunday and 6am Monday from a property on Diana Place in Urangan.

Police said the offenders didn't enter the vehicle, only the tray.

Various tools were stolen. The value is unknown at this stage.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  break-in fccrime fcpolice hervey bay

