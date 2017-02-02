Toowoomba truck business fires up rapid expansion

TOOWOOMBA-based trucking company Wideland Group has continued its rapid expansion, snapping up four specialist truck dealerships across Queensland.

The company, which was founded in 2008 by managing director Mick McDonald, bought dealerships from Gympie, Maryborough and Forest Glen to increase its agricultural, automotive and construction portfolios.

Mr McDonald said the move was in response to new growth in truck sales.

"We have always had a strong sense of growth and purpose for the Wideland Group," Mr McDonald said.

"We pride ourselves on being open for business in key locations along the east coast of Australia.

"The acquisition of the Hi-Way 1 dealerships allows us to be able to offer highly reputable truck brands such as Western Star, Iveco, Dennis Eagle, MAN, Hino and Isuzu."

Wideland Group managing director Mick McDonald.

The acquisitions add to the Wideland's already strong collection of dealerships across Queensland and NSW for its sales in the agricultural and construction sectors.

The company bought Scania truck business Spann's only last year, which Mr McDonald said would allow it to compete in a competitive market.

"At Wideland, we're continually looking to grow our business to deliver more to benefit our customers," he said in September.

"In today's highly competitive market, our mantra is to deliver more, by delivering more services, more technical support, more solutions, more innovation, and more guidance.

"When you think about it, it's trucks and machinery that help keep our country and its people ticking - trucks enable the transport of food to our tables, they deliver the farming and agricultural components to help grow that food."