TOP EFFORT: Record-breaking year for M'boro cane crush

MARYBOROUGH sugar producers are celebrating a record-breaking cane crush this year.



This was the 122nd season for MSF Sugar's Maryborough Mill, with the total crush reaching 791,435 tonnes, while the Mulgrave Mill crushed 1,521,612 tonnes, up by 2271 tonnes on the previous record in 1996.



MSF Sugar's South Johnstone mill completed this season's crush and capped off a big year for Australia's third largest miller.



In its centenary year, South Johnstone Mill was the last of the four mills to end the season with a crush of 1,721,223 tonnes, representing a record for the mill and surpassing its previous best season by about 20,000 tonnes.



At the most modern sugar mill in Australia, Tableland Mill, the total crush was 819,152 tonnes.



MSF Sugar CEO Mike Barry paid tribute to the continual outstanding contribution by growers, harvester crews and mill staff in what had been a challenging weather season with record-breaking crops.



"The sugar industry delivers significant benefits to the Australian economy and is the lifeblood of many particularly in Queensland's far north.



"The economic impact, regional employment and the high standard export quality product we produce would not be possible without our strong network and the relationships developed and sustained over many years," he said.



Wet weather hampered the start of the season in Mulgrave and South Johnstone, leading to a longer season in these areas, but Mr Barry said crushing went ahead without any significant breakdowns.



It has been a big year for MSF Sugar, with the company leading the way in implementing the new sugar marketing legislation.



The company also started construction on its $75 million Tableland Mill Green Power Plant project.



"Overall it has been a good year which reflects the effort put in by a great team," Mr Barry said.



"At MSF Sugar our vision focuses on being an efficient, reliable, high quality supplier of sugar to international markets, particularly in the Asian region.



"To achieve this we must set the benchmark for best practice growing, harvesting, milling and marketing - and we are well on the way."

