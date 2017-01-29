Hovard, Brooks reflect on former mayor Kruger's honour

AWARD WINNER: Former Fraser Coast mayor Mick Kruger has been honoured with an Order of Australia medal.

THE man who oversaw the amalgamation of the Fraser Coast councils has been awarded an Order of Australia medal.

Former Fraser Coast mayor Sydney Michael Kruger, better known as Mick, received the honour on Australia Day for his services to the Fraser Coast community and his contributions to local government.

Former Maryborough mayor Barb Hovard, who also received an OAM in 2015, said the accolade was well deserved.

Barb worked alongside Mick as a councillor when the Fraser Coast Regional Council first formed in 2008.

The new council was made up of four former councils, including Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro and Woocoo.

"I've known Mick for a long time," Barb said.

"Mick's heart has always been in the Fraser Coast and giving to the Fraser Coast community," she said.

Mick grew up in Maryborough and was involved in several sporting groups, including the Maryborough Wallaroos, one of the oldest football clubs in Australia.

"He's been very involved in the community, he's always been a very generous supporter of different causes."

Barb said she was pleased when she heard the news.

"He's contributed to the Fraser Coast over a long period of time."

Sue Brooks also worked alongside Mick as a councillor.

"He was a mayor of the people," she said.

"He had the awful challenge that no one wanted of amalgamation and he did it with grace."

Sue said Mick was kind-hearted and generous and determined to do his best for the entire region during his time as mayor.

"He treated people fairly and tried to make the dollars spread as far and wide as he possibly could.

"I was really pleased to that he was recognised, it is well deserved.

"I think it's under-estimated, what he achieved as a councillor and a mayor.

"He contributed a large part of his life to our community."

Tinana's Kerry Murtagh and Torquay's Thomas Jehn were also awarded OAMs this Australia Day.