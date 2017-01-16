TOP JOB: Teen to host event to help fight cancer

HE'S just 16 years old, but Urraween's Luke Strochnetter is gearing up to host his second annual Relay For Life Family Fun Day to raise funds in the fight against cancer.



Luke has seen many family members and friends affected by the disease, including his great-grandmother whose life was claimed by lip cancer.



"If there is anything I can do to help the fight against cancer, I will do it," Luke said.



The Family Fun Day will be held on February 25 from 10am to 4pm at Seafront Oval in Pialba.



"The day is going to be massive - we have over 40 market stalls and a range of talented musicians ready to hit the stage," Mr Strochnetter said.



"We are very thankful to Hervey Bay RSL for their support - their sponsorship has allowed us to make the event even bigger.



"For the little ones, we will have everything from Star Wars characters that people can get photos with, to a petting zoo, amusement rides, and more.



"For the daredevils, we have a spice up your life curry eating competition with great prizes up for grabs.



"We will also be holding the Fraser Coast's first dry boat race, which will involve teams racing on a 150-metre track in handmade boats that they have designed and mastered.



"I encourage the whole community to get behind this great event because the funds are going to a really important cause."



Entry will cost $1 and there's still time to book a stall.



Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said people like Luke were making a real difference in the fight against cancer.



"More than 1500 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Wide Bay-Burnett each year - Relay For Life enables us to support them."

