BEST BAKERY: As voted by the Fraser Coasy

IF you haven't had a pie from Top of the Bay Bakery yet you're missing out.

The popular Top of the Bay Bakery in Hervey Bay has been named the best on the Fraser Coast after they scored the most votes in a Facebook shout-out.

Owner and fourth generation baker Steve Sarah said the biggest drawcard at the popular business is their 10 plus flavoured pies - with curry a firm favourite after the traditional meat pie.

And it's not often you come across cheese cabana or pizza flavoured pies, but they're also big hits at Top of the Bay Bakery.

Steve has worked in bakeries since he was only 10 and now the 49-year-old manages a business with about 14 staff including five bakers.

"It's in my blood," he said.

Steve, who started his business in 2002 puts his success down to consistency, customer loyalty and fresh ingredients.

"We've had loyal customers from day one, if they haven't dropped dead yet, they're still coming in," Steve said.

"I thank my staff and the bakers for the hard work and consistency," he said.

When you walk into the bakery you can also expect quick service.

Steve has support from the football clubs around town who have been with him from the get-go.

He has also won awards for his pies.

Previously Steve, who is a keen golfer when he's not running his business, owned Burrum Heads Bakery for seven years before opening Top of the Bay Bakery.

Other local bakers that got a mention for being the best on the Fraser Coast were Brumbies at Eli Waters, French Bake House and Pie and Pastry Paradise.

