Top weather attracts fishos as many spots in Bay fire up

NICE ONE: Jack hooked this solid golden trevally, caught on a charter with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

A WEEK of decent weather has given many the opportunity to get in some fishing and boating.

All parts of the bay have something happening with many locals hitting the estuaries for their last chance at a barra and also to target threadfin salmon which have been in good numbers of late.

This week the tides will suit those looking to head offshore or those who are looking to lure fish in the estuaries.

Burrum

In the Burrum, tarpon can be found in Buxton hole and the Isis river which have been providing great sport for those who wish to have some fun.

For those fishing the snags, mangrove jack are about and are taking hard body lures along with zerek prawns.

Whiting can be found on Black Bank along with flathead and the odd bream.

Out the front a few school mackerel can be found trolling hard body lures and spinning spoons.

Urangan Pier

The Urangan Pier has been fishing very well of late with golden trevally, broad bar mackerel, queenfish, spanish mackerel and longtail tuna being reported.

The last two hours of the run-in tide has been best for the pelagics.

In the first channel whiting, flathead and bream have been reported.

Local reefs

The local reefs have been producing blue parrot, cod, sweetlip, squire, coral trout and the odd school mackerel.

For most of our reef species early morning is best along with the late afternoon.

The channel hole, outer banks and the Arty will be worth a look this week.

The Fairway has fished well this week for grunter with specimens to 60cm being reported.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has produced some great fishing for pelagics with good numbers of mac tuna entering the bay.

Matching the hatch has been critical, longtail tuna, golden trevally and the odd cobia have also been reported.

Sandy Strait

In the Mary river system threadfin salmon have been in good numbers deep in the water column, a few have also been working the drains with soft vibes getting the best bites.

Whiting can be found in the Susan River and on Booral flats with some quality bream and flathead also being caught.

Further down the strait, mangrove jack can be found in the creeks of the island and on the ledges.

Blackall, cod and sweetlip are also being reported along the ledges of Fraser Island.