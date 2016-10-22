Torbanlea races go back to basics of 'great country day'

FOR Burrim Recreation Reserve Association secretary Tracey Waters, this weekend's Torbanlea Races will go back to the basics of being "a good country day.”

She says this as the association prepares to host one of their biggest race days in years, with the small town of Torbanlea set to host up to 7 races through an exciting all-day program.

Ms Waters said all proceeds for the race weekend would go back into the community.

"The Burrim Junior Rugby League Club also benefit from the race day, recieving a part of the proceeds,” she said.

The races have been a staple of the town since the early 1970s, and the association reckons it's the biggest event on the Fraser Coast outside of the Fraser Coast Show.

Ms Waters said the event feeds back into the community, with numerous local sponsors already on board.

"This year is going to ba a great family fun day, with a fun area for the kids, including slides, rides and animals, fast running competitions and even a Tug-O-War,” she said.

"Local contriubutors have made it come a long way.

Association president John Charlton said there was a healthy race culture in the town that made it such a successful race day.

"New facilities and sponsors make it a great day; this is the first year we've had all fields ready before the actual race day,” he said.

"It's sure to be a wonderful day.”

Gates open at 9am and racing starts at 9.30am. Tickets are $10 for general admission, children under 14 free.