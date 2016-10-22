30°
News

Torbanlea races go back to basics of 'great country day'

Blake Antrobus
| 22nd Oct 2016 5:00 AM
READY TO RACE: Eighteen-year-old Tayla Draper with stock horse Steady Neddy.
READY TO RACE: Eighteen-year-old Tayla Draper with stock horse Steady Neddy. Alistair Brightman

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR Burrim Recreation Reserve Association secretary Tracey Waters, this weekend's Torbanlea Races will go back to the basics of being "a good country day.”

She says this as the association prepares to host one of their biggest race days in years, with the small town of Torbanlea set to host up to 7 races through an exciting all-day program.

Ms Waters said all proceeds for the race weekend would go back into the community.

"The Burrim Junior Rugby League Club also benefit from the race day, recieving a part of the proceeds,” she said.

The races have been a staple of the town since the early 1970s, and the association reckons it's the biggest event on the Fraser Coast outside of the Fraser Coast Show.

Ms Waters said the event feeds back into the community, with numerous local sponsors already on board.

"This year is going to ba a great family fun day, with a fun area for the kids, including slides, rides and animals, fast running competitions and even a Tug-O-War,” she said.

"Local contriubutors have made it come a long way.

Association president John Charlton said there was a healthy race culture in the town that made it such a successful race day.

"New facilities and sponsors make it a great day; this is the first year we've had all fields ready before the actual race day,” he said.

"It's sure to be a wonderful day.”

Gates open at 9am and racing starts at 9.30am. Tickets are $10 for general admission, children under 14 free.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

Should the council provide more Christmas decorations?

Hervey Bay may have fairy lights all-year round but its festive decorations at Christmas time – or lack of – has come under public scrutiny.

Torbanlea races go back to basics of 'great country day'

READY TO RACE: Eighteen-year-old Tayla Draper with stock horse Steady Neddy.

The races have been a staple of the town since the early 1970s.

Ability Awards make Fraser Coast 'an inclusive community'

Karen Burton and daughter Sez came runner-up for Young Community Spirit Award and Trish Freyer and Mark Elisala with the runner-up Sports & Recreation Award.

All the winners from the Fraser Coast All Abilities Awards.

Hidden gem of country racing

THE VOICE: Race caller Len Jansan from Maryborough sets up his speakers along the track. He has been calling the races for the past 35 years.

It will make for a great weekend of racing, Jansen said.

Local Partners

Library to air next classic film series at free event

FRASER Coast Libraries will screen An American In Paris as part of the next series of their classic film series.

VIDEO: Budding artists share why they love to create

ART FUN: Some of the St Helens State School who were involved in the Budding Arts Program, with instructor Josephine Frost.

St Helens State School students have been getting creative.

Something for young and old at annual antique fair

Hervey Bay Antiques and Collectables Fair, PCYC - Kaitlyn and Charlotte Smith enjoyed looking over the jewellery on the Magpies Collectables stall. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The Fraser Coast Antique Fair is on again

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Veteran photographer's work on show at gallery

Fraser Coast Chronicle chief photographer Alistair Brightman's photographic exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery is on now. It's called 20twenty20 Vision - Views & News.

"In my free time I do a lot of landscape and nature photography."

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Tim Finn finds place behind the curtain for Helpmann Award-winning production Ladies in Black.

Kerry Washington wants one more child

Kerry Washington recently gave birth to her second child

Kerry has only just become a new mum again

TRAVEL: Musicals light up Sydney

David Campbell performs in Dream Lover.

We take a trip through one of Sydney's finer scenes

Wine and dine your way around Brisbane this summer

Brisbane has the best places to wine and dine.

NINE of the best places to wine and dine.

In Flames are super 'proud' of new album

In Flames album to be released in November. Photo Contributed

In Flames to release new album in November

Selma Blair blames flight outburst on 'psychotic blackout'

Selma Blair

"I am someone who should never drink, and I rarely do"

Bob Dylan acknowledges Nobel Prize win

Bob Dylan has finally acknowledged his Nobel Prize win

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

THIS WONT LAST LONG

10 Pialba Downs Dr, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $279,000

INSPECT ASAP Owner says SELL SELL SELL THIS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME IS A GREAT BUY. located in the family friendly suburb of Eli Waters and close to shopping...

PICK OF THE CROP

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction In...

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

Contemporary Style for Modern Living

47 Taylor St, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Great location close to Beach, Shops and Schools 4 x Bedrooms 2 x Bathrooms , ensuite to Main Open plan Dining and living area Lovely rear entertaining area with...

An Opportunity for the First Home Buyer or Investor

5 Barilba Street, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

Situated in the sought after central, yet quiet location of Scarness. Solid construction Internal access from the garage into the house Spacious kitchen Solar...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

What our mayor thinks of the new draft SEQPlan

The plan to use the innovative technology as part of the new Maroochydore CBD was cemented on site today when Mayor Mark Jamieson and Envac Asia Region president Chun Yong Ha formally signed the contract for the $20 million underground waste collection system.

New plan accommodates Sunshine Coast Council's vision for growth.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

SEQ is the 'greatest market': property guru John McGrath

SPEAKER: John McGrath of McGrath Estate Agents is today's guest speaker at the Better Business Breakfast.

SEQ is the "greatest" real estate market, says property guru.