Torbay Retirement Villages farewells Reg Shaw

THE members and directors of Torbay Retirement Villages Ltd would, on behalf of past and present colleagues, residents and staff, like to acknowledge the recent passing of Reginald Robert Shaw OAM.

Whilst Reg Shaw served for many years on the Torbay Board as both director and President with his distinction, his relationship with Torbay commences back in the mid-70s.

At that time, Reg and a band of other community-minded stalwarts, came together and dared to dream of developing a modern aged care and retirement living facility for the older residents of Hervey Bay - a facility that offered tranquil settings, first-class accommodation and people who really cared for them.

So the story of Torbay began, and over the many subsequent years Reg used his building design, planning and construction and leadership skills to continue to develop Torbay into what it is today.

The original village of Torbay now sits on around 27 acres of land. The Torbay Group has continued to grow to meet Hervey Bay's ever-changing needs, and now includes the Parklands Retirement Village, the Parklands Haven, the Village Caterer and Torbay Constructions.

In 1996, Reg was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his dedication to both Torbay Aged Care and Retirement Village Ltd, and a myriad of other community services and achievements.

Reg, know that your dream has come true, and that you leave behind not only your dearest family and friends, but a lifetime of tireless effort, and a proud legacy for the Hervey Bay community.

Our thoughts are with Reg's devoted wife Betty and daughter Roslyn at this time, along with our sincere thanks, for sharing so much of their family time for the benefit of others.