Tough lesson for animal owner: opinion

HEARING about the neglect and suffering of any animal is terrible.

But when you hear about suffering of so many, like the 39 guinea pigs featured on today's front page, it does make you feel sick and sad inside.

Three of the guinea pigs have died since being taken into care but the others look like they will survive, thanks to the treatment they have received from Maryborough Animal Refuge and Gold Coast Guinea Pig Rescue.

I do feel sorry for the backyard breeder involved in this story.

They have ultimately done the right thing and sought help, which does take courage.

It is a lesson to all of us, how quickly a situation can get out of control.

Even if you start off with just two guinea pigs, if they turn out to be male and female, things can soon get out of hand.

The animals can breed quickly and you can end up with dozens of unexpected arrivals, as I imagine this person did.

Guinea pigs make wonderful pets for children and are a great way of teaching responsibility when it comes to owning a pet.

But as adults, we also need to be responsible when it comes to insuring that animals are properly cared for and breeding doesn't get out of control.