Tour de Bay attracts hundreds of cyclists for charity

28°
News

News

Tour de Bay attracts hundreds of cyclists for...

Appearing on ABC's Q

News

Magda Szubanski and Fiona Nash clash over same sex...

Clarence Valley Council is about to start cracking down on illegal parking.

News

VIDEO: Driver leaves wipers on, avoids parking...

Keelback.

News

Snake sex pit broken up after experts called in

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

Entertainment

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True...

Sport

Sport

Breakaways' Renee Searle the 'heart and soul of...

Sport

Sport

Lauren Mortimer's injury cuts short her netball...

Sport

Sport

Tinana breaks five-year Maryborough Hockey drought

Sport

Sport

Roos end Granville's 17-year grip on men's hockey...

Tinana celebrates their 2-1 win, which came via a last-minute penalty.Fraser Coast League under-13s grand final: Tinana v Doon Villa.

Sport

Last-minute penalty keeps Tinana's unbeaten intact

Sunbury's Aaron Nehow. Fraser Coast League under-12s grand final: Sunbury v United Warriors

Sport

Sunbury's under-12s seal grand final win over...

A whale approaches the boat and blows through its blowhole, to the delight of whale watchers.

Lifestyle

Nearly 30 years of whale watching in Hervey Bay:...

Driver avoids car in front but is hit from the rear.

News

WATCH: Driver escapes crash only to get hit from...

Complaints that ad resembled "amateur porn".

Lifestyle

Outrage as lingerie ad shows women wearing...

Sport

Sport

Wallaroos bounce Maryborough Brothers in under-18s...

Seagulls Steve Brudzinski. Bundaberg Rugby League reserve grade major semi final: Hervey Bay Seagulls v Maryborough Brothers at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

Sport

Maryborough Brothers through to reserve grade...

Wests captain Josh Tanner talks to the referee. Hervey Bay Seagulls v Wests Panthers. Bundaberg Rugby League major semi final at Salter Oval, Bundaberg.

Sport

Seagulls the first team through to the BRL grand...

Jupiter's north polar region in an image taken by Juno spacecraft as it approached the planet. The spacecraft performed its first successful fly-by on August 27 out of 36 in total. Images from the fly-by will be much closer than this one, which was taken more than 700,000km away from Jupiter. The first fly-by passed about 4200km from Jupiter's clouds.

News

Celebrating Juno: NASA's best images of Jupiter

Sport

Sport

Power's remarkable comeback to make AFL Wide Bay...

US President Barack Obama ends up in a Photoshop battle on Reddit

News

Barack Obama in VR goggles sparks photoshop war

Chloe Esposito of Australia competes during the Combined Running/Shooting during the Modern Pentathlon on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Deodoro Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

News

RIO 2016 in photos: All of our Olympic gold medal...

News

Father's Day: "I was up all night feeding...pizza...

Sport

Sport

RIO 2016: Our most inspiring photos from the...

Sport

Sport

Rio 2016: Getty Images’ best photos from week one

News

News

Blessing of the fleet to take centre stage on...

News

Tour de Bay attracts hundreds of cyclists for charity

By
20th Sep 2016 3:11 PM

THE chance to spend a Sunday morning exploring Hervey Bay was too much to resist for hundreds of cyclists at this year's Tour de Bay.

The event allowed participants to cycle one of four courses - 10km, 25km, 50km or 100km - which covered the Esplanade from Urangan to Point Vernon, and through Pialba and out to Booral.

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's Ron Morgan was one of the large crowd to don lycra for the day.

Morgan said the charity event, which rose more than $35,000 in 2015, was a great day out for riders from Rockhampton in the north and south to Brisbane who flocked to the Fraser Coast.

"There were a few hundred riders so it was quite the event," he said.

"They designed a great course. It was the type of course that allowed people who didn't necessarily ride as much to complete the longer distances.

"It's a great family event."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  cycling ron morgan tour de bay