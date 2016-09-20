Tour de Bay attracts hundreds of cyclists for charity

Matthew McInerney Full Profile Login to follow

THE chance to spend a Sunday morning exploring Hervey Bay was too much to resist for hundreds of cyclists at this year's Tour de Bay.

The event allowed participants to cycle one of four courses - 10km, 25km, 50km or 100km - which covered the Esplanade from Urangan to Point Vernon, and through Pialba and out to Booral.

Hervey Bay Triathlon Club's Ron Morgan was one of the large crowd to don lycra for the day.

Morgan said the charity event, which rose more than $35,000 in 2015, was a great day out for riders from Rockhampton in the north and south to Brisbane who flocked to the Fraser Coast.

"There were a few hundred riders so it was quite the event," he said.

"They designed a great course. It was the type of course that allowed people who didn't necessarily ride as much to complete the longer distances.

"It's a great family event."