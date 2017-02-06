TOURISM BOOM: Operators reporting strong numbers

TOURISM operators have reported a strong start to 2017, stating it is their best season in a number of years.



According to anecdotal reports, the length of stay and spend was up across the region during the school holiday break.



Amy Gash, from Lady Elliot Island, said the period since October had seen an increase each month in comparison to the year prior.

"Day tours and bed nights overall were up, which was fantastic to see. We have seen a strong start to 2017 and are predicting that it will continue over the coming months," said Ms Gash.



Peter Beard, General Manager for Ramada Hervey Bay, said the past six months inclusive of the holiday period had been strong in terms of occupancy and spend in the region.





"Performance has been pleasing and we are up in comparison to previous years, with guests spending dollars both inside the resort and on activities throughout the region," Mr Beard said.





Bradley Nardi, Marketing and Communications Manager for Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said the feedback had been positive from many businesses. across the region.



"Though anecdotal, we have been receiving reports of positive results over the holiday period from a range of Fraser Coast tourism operators which is certainly pleasing," said Mr Nardi.



New Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said it was a good time for him to be joining the organisation, coming off a buoyant tourism season in November and December.



He said many operators were reporting a strong season, with some reporting there were up as much as 20% year on year.



Mr Simons said the role of the organisation was selling authentic natural experiences, which were unique to the Fraser Coast region.



"It is no wonder European tourism agents are blown away by the close-up nature experiences available here and all wanted more information about how they could access this market," he said.



"Our boating experiences out of Hervey Bay are some of the best in the business."

