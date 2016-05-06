36°
News

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

Tara Miko
| 2nd Feb 2017 9:30 AM
House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.
House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BREAKING: Tragedy has struck the family of popular House Rules duo Luke and Cody Cook.

The Dalby boys' father Steve Cook was found dead at a Western Downs home last night.

Police were called to the address about 6.45pm.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the sudden death.

The community has rallied around the popular family who rose to prominence during last year's House Rules series on Channel 7.

In July last year, the pair celebrated with the entire community as they were announced the winners of the series.

Their success on the nationally televised renovation show united the community and much of the country between the Queensland country larrikins.

 

 

The two men spent the night celebrating with the tiny western Queensland town at the iconic Crterion Hotel.

They described their time on the show as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

"I am so happy, I never thought we would have gotten this far," Cody said at the time.

"It has been fantastic. Dalby has rallied around us, the support has been phenomenal and I want to thank everyone for getting behind us."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

The brothers, Luke and Cody, are the current presenters of the station's Creek to Coast program.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

If this story has raised concerns with you or if anyone you know may need help, please call:

  • Lifeline on 13 11 14
  • Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800
  • MensLine Australia on 1300 789 978
  • Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467
  • Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36
  • Headspace on 1800 650 890
     
House Rules stars Luke and Cody Cook pictured on the Logies red carpet.
House Rules stars Luke and Cody Cook pictured on the Logies red carpet. Seanna Cronin
Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  dalby editors picks house rules police toowoomba

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Brisbane shopping just got better: 5 new shops!

Brisbane shopping just got better!

THE shopping scene in Brisbane just got better.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Lack of rain on Fraser Coast worrying: BOM

Lack of rain on Fraser Coast worrying: BOM

THE Fraser Coast broke a record for the hottest day in January, rainfall was well below average and there doesn't appear to be any change on the horizon.

Police officer stood down from Central Region

The Queensland Police Service is committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability.

There are several allegations under investigation.

Home invasion: "The only thing I could do was scream"

An elderly man has been violently assaulted in his own home.

An elderly man has been violently assaulted in his own home.

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Local Partners

How they handle the heat: Bay firefighters get fit for duty

The brigade from Hervey Bay Fire Station has taken it into their hands to put themselves in the best position to help keep the Fraser Coast safe this year.

Tinana resident gets OAM for decades helping veterans

Order of Australia Medal recipient Kerry Murtagh.

“I just love helping other veterans and other people."

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

The TV twist you won't see coming

MANDY Moore takes Aussie viewers inside her drama This Is Us, without spoiling the unexpected twist that closes the first episode.

TRAGEDY: House Rules winners rocked by dad's death

House Rules twins Luke (left) and Cody Cook with their dad Steve Cook.

Police confirm sudden death of House Rules' Luke and Cody dad

Roller-strollers to make a comeback

The70's band will be touring Australia in June/July. Photo Contributed

See the original boy band of the 1970's this July

I'm A Celeb: ‘She’s walking around with no clothes on’

Tziporah Malkah, formerly Kate Fischer, is a contestant on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Girls turn on Tziporah: ‘We don’t want to see it’

Lord of the Rings cast reunion is adorable

Don’t you hate it when your dinner is interrupted by a Cave Troll?!

The fellowship (partially) reunite!

Sky News and Foxtel launch road trip to the regions

Sky News' David Speers, Kieran Gilbert and Paul Murray are hitting the regions with Foxtel.

Do you think mainstream TV doesn’t care for the regions?

What's on the big screen this week

Matthew McConaughey in a scene from the movie Gold.

AN OSCAR contender and a true story of heroism premiere today.

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL WALK TO THE BEACH

38 Sawmill Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

Residential Land When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here ... Auction in...

When location is important, Dundowran Beach is the place to be! Here is your opportunity to build your beach-side home and create you very own oasis. We have this...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $405,000

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!