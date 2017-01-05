TRAGIC: Couple share heartbreak over the loss of unborn son

ROSE Dale and Alan Sorensen should be preparing for the birth of their baby son.



Instead, the Fraser Coast couple will be planning his funeral.



On Christmas Eve, Rose, who was eight months pregnant, was driving her car on Booral Rd with her children, while Alan was travelling just ahead of her in his van.



They were visiting family to exchange gifts for the festive season and, with just one month to go until their son was born, the future looked bright.



All that changed in an instant.



A car travelling in the opposite direction struck the side of Alan's van and collided with the Toyota sedan Rose was driving, causing extensive damage to both of the family's cars.



"Rosie took the worst of the impact," Alan said.



She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and sadly, the worst news the couple could have imagined was confirmed.



Their son, who they have named Cooper, had died as a result of injuries caused by the crash,



He was due to be born on January 27.



"Obviously we're quite shocked," Alan said.



"We had a miscarriage the year before, then Rosie fell pregnant again."

Because Cooper was at eight months gestation, he was included in last year's Queensland road toll.



Rose was transferred to Brisbane Royal and Women's Hospital where she underwent surgery for her injuries.



This week she had to undergo surgery to repair damage to her lower leg.



Alan said in addition to Rose's injuries, two of her daughters suffered whiplash after the crash.



"The girls were really shaken up," he said.



Alan has been travelling between Brisbane and Hervey Bay to provide support for Rose and one of their children, who has a disability.



With Rose still recovering, the couple have not been able to hold a funeral for Cooper yet.



"It will be a private funeral for close friends and family," Alan said.



It could be three months before Rose can come home from hospital, such is the extent of her injuries.



"Poor Rosie, she wants to get home to the girls," he said.



"Me and her brother have been looking after everyone."



In the days following the crash, their friend Wendii Easton started fundraising to help the family pay for Cooper's funeral.



So far $2150 has been raised to help the family give their baby the funeral he deserves. Wendii aims to raise $4000.



The money is being raised through GoFundMe and can be found by searching 'Sorensen family fund'.



Alan said it meant a lot to the family to see the community get behind them.



He said he was tagging Rose in posts so she could see the support she was receiving.



A spokeswoman for Queensland Police Media said investigations into the crash were ongoing. No charges have been laid.

