TRAGIC NEWS: Search over for missing Yeppoon skipper

Yeppoon skipper Brett Munn became lost at sea in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

THE family of missing Yeppoon skipper Brett Munn have been told the search for the 53 year old is over.

Mr Munn became lost at sea about 2.40am Tuesday when the 17m prawn trawler Seabring capsized suddenly with three people on board.

Mr Munn and two deckhands, aged 43 and 37, were about 8km southeast of Indian Head, Fraser Island when the vessel overturned.

|THE SEARCH| MISSING AT SEA: Police continue ocean search for skipper

On Wednesday, Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Paul Biggin said the skipper was last seen in the wheelhouse of the vessel before it overturned in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said it's believed the incident happened quickly and "caught everyone off guard".

Insp Biggin said the two deckhands were at the stern of the vessel when it capsized, but were soon rescued from an inflatable life raft by a passing trawler.

It was from within the life raft that they then activated the distress signal at 2.41am on Tuesday.

A massive air and ocean search was conducted by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), helicopter crews, the Queensland Police and local fishing fleet.

On Wednesday, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) announced their search of water south east of Indian Head, Fraser Island, had ended.

Come Thursday morning, the air search was also called off.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman today confirmed "the search has been suspended and family have been notified".

It is believed the search ceased yesterday, Saturday, November 13.