30°
News

Training assistance dog poisoned by backyard plant

Eliza Wheeler
| 27th Oct 2016 5:24 PM
POISONED: Labrador puppy Wallace is fighting for his life after eating a cycad plant, while his teen master Joshua Podd, who has autism, asks where he is.
POISONED: Labrador puppy Wallace is fighting for his life after eating a cycad plant, while his teen master Joshua Podd, who has autism, asks where he is. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A PUPPY in training to assist an autistic Hervey Bay boy is fighting for its life in a Sunshine Coast veterinary clinic after eating a poisonous cycad plant.

Wallace the chocolate labrador was bought by the Podd family in June this year, to help 14-year-old Joshua cope with the "meltdowns" he experiences when he gets too stressed or overwhelmed.

After having Wallace in the Podd home for about five months while he completes his training through Australian Companion and Assistance Dogs (ACAD), Joshua's father Steven noticed something wasn't right with the puppy earlier this week.

It is believed the dog ate some of the cycad plant while at a close family member's house.

Cycad plants are among many common species that are toxic to pets.
Cycad plants are among many common species that are toxic to pets. Contributed

"Monday he was quite lethargic so we went to Bayview Vets and they started him on antibiotics," Steven said.

When Wallace's temperature would not drop below 41 degrees on Tuesday, the family decided to take him to Northcoast Vets in the Sunshine Coast for an ultrasound to see what was wrong.

"By that time his liver was failing, they did an ultrasound and saw that his liver's very badly affected," he said.

"He'll be down there for seven days, and at the moment there's about a 50/50 chance of survival. They're going to start him on plasma and electrolytes, but the next 48 hours are critical."

After four days away from his training assistance dog and companion, Steven said his son Joshua was missing his puppy.

"Josh keeps asking: 'Where's Wallace?'," he said.

"It's really, really sad."

Steven said his family had so far paid $3500 for Wallace to be treated in the Sunshine Coast clinic, and there would be more bills to come. "It's going to cost between $8000 and $10,000 for the treatment," he said.

"The plasma on its own is $1600." Steven said because of the nature of the treatment, the family's pet insurance was unable to cover the incident.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page; Help Wallace Heal, to help cover the costs.

"When, or if, he comes back to Hervey Bay, he will need ongoing treatment at Bayview Vets, if he does come back, it would be a wonderful thing, but there will be ongoing costs," he said.

"So we really need to get that out there, and everyone here needs to know that these plants are highly toxic."

Common plants toxic to dogs:

Alovera

Tomato plants

Carnations

Poinsetta

Lillies

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  assistance dog autism hervey bay poison

Training assistance dog poisoned by backyard plant

Training assistance dog poisoned by backyard plant

It is believed the dog ate some of the cycad plant while at a close family member’s house. He is now fighting for his life in a Sunshine Coast vet clinic.

7 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

Office worker at their deskPhoto Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

If you're looking for work check out these jobs.

Seat belt comes to man's rescue during crash in Eli Waters

Single vehicle crash on Endeavour Way at Eli Waters.

The incident happened on Endeavour Way, about 9.30am.

What's On: Stuart Little will impress on stage

That New York mousey cat-nap was resurrected

Local Partners

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

The Jesse Morris Band will perform a show on the Riverstage at the Brolga Theatre on November 6, as part of Sunday Riverside.

Annual show by Maryborough brass band a hit

Power Brass Showcase by Maryborough Excelsior City Band - Steve Moulds on euphonium.

It was the annual Power Brass Showcase.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Former Split Enz front man Tim Finn finds new niche

Singer Tim Finn has written the music for theatre production Ladies in Black.

Musician finds his way to theatre

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

Buy your own brothel: Scarlet Harem for sale

THE Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel is up for sale in what could be a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers, and for locals to get a glimpse inside.

I'm ready for a heart stopping Bachelorette finale, are you?

The Bachelorette Georgia Love with her final two bachelors Matty Johnson, left, and Lee Elliott.

Ready to find out who stole Georgia Love's heart.

Tom Cruise credits success to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise credits his success to Scientology

Hacksaw Ridge leads AACTA Awards nominations

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's wartime drama opens in cinemas next week.

ABBA to reunite for virtual live experience

ABBA

ABBA have confirmed they are to reunite - in virtual reality form

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

Do you Feel Lucky?

18 Harly Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 2 2 $460,000

Don't miss your opportunity on this state of the art Family property! This quality Ross Collins built home boasts 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with an open plan living...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 $285,000

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

MUST BE SOLD

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?