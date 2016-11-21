29°
Transport company fined $180k over teen's death

Emma Clarke
| 21st Nov 2016 1:55 PM Updated: 3:02 PM
The scene of the accident where 19 year old was killed at a construction site at Westside Christian College in Goodna on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times
The scene of the accident where 19 year old was killed at a construction site at Westside Christian College in Goodna on Wednesday morning. Photo: Sarah Harvey / The Queensland Times Sarah Harvey

BREAKING: A transport company has avoided a $1.5 million fine after a 19-year-old was killed on a construction site at Goodna in 2012.

Richers Transport PTY LTD was fined $180,000 in Ipswich District Court for failing to comply with health and safety duty after Kurt Murdoch was crushed between a crane boom and a rear arm of the truck.

The court heard there were no witnesses to the incident and it was some time before the Maryborough teen's body was discovered at the construction site at Westside Christian College.

The breach was the second of its kind for the company. In another incident in 2008, a man was injured by a forklift load.

Richers Transport managing director, Graham Richers, pleaded guilty to the charge on behalf of the company.

Kurt Murdoch was well known in the Maryborough speedway fraternity. This picture was taken in 2009.
Kurt Murdoch was well known in the Maryborough speedway fraternity. This picture was taken in 2009. Contributed
Topics:  court editors picks ipswich crime richers transport

  • 21st Nov 2016 1:55 PM

