Travelling between the Bay and M'boro? Expect delays

THERE are delays of up to 15 minutes between Maryborough and Hervey Bay as an intersection is upgraded.

Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road and Urraween Road intersection is being upgraded.

Motorists can expect delays while the project takes place.

Installation of traffic signals will address safety issues by allowing safe vehicle turning movements and pedestrian crossing facilities.

Pavement widening will provide separated turning lanes on Urraween Road and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road.

Additional through lanes on Maryborough-Hervey Bay Road will also be installed at the intersection for improved efficiency.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has begun engaging with directly-affected stakeholders about the project design and known impacts.

The department will continue consulting with the community at key project milestones regarding any impacts due to the project works.

The department thanks the community for its patience and cooperation while this important upgrade is completed and will work closely with the construction contractor to minimise impacts wherever possible.