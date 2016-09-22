29°
Travelling on the Bruce Highway? Expect delays

Amy Formosa
| 22nd Sep 2016 12:02 PM
There are delays on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie
There are delays on the Bruce Highway north of Gympie Jordan Philp

IF you're travelling on the Bruce Highway expect delays north of Gympie in both lanes. 

There are delays of up to half an hour due to multiple road works along the stretch. 

The delays are happening for traffic heading  both north and south with the Bruce Highway reduced to one lane. 

One of the current works underway is widening at two sites between Glenwood and Tiaro, providing greater separation between cars and trucks travelling in opposite directions.

The sites form part of a $9 million package of works and work is are expected to be completed in late 2016.

Topics:  bruce highway, delays, editors picks, fraser coast

