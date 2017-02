AN 89-YEAR-old woman charged with arson, break and enter and endangering property by fire, and her 18-year-old co-accused, are not expected to face court for another six months.

The expected trials of Urraween woman Mavis Lillian Brownsell and Matthew Eric Garner have been delayed as Ms Brownsell is processed through the Mental Health Court in Brisbane.

Another co-accused, Nathan James Johnson, was sentenced last year in Maryborough District Court.