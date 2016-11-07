Trial to begin for man accused of McCulkin murders

The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct.

A TRIAL is expected to begin today for a Fraser Coast man accused of murdering a woman and her two daughters in the 1970s.

Barbara McCulkin and her two daughters went missing in 1974 and Torbanlea man Garry Reginald Dubois, 69, who grew up in Mackay, has been accused of their murder.

A jury is expected to start being selected this morning for the trial, which is expected to last for about five weeks.

Mrs McCulkin and her two girls, aged 13 and 11, went missing in 1974 from their Highgate Hill home in Brisbane.