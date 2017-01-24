Truck driver accused of causing Fraser Coast tragedy

TRAGIC: Two women were killed as a result of a crash on the Bruce Hwy north of Gootchie in July last year.

A MAN charged with causing a crash that killed two women near Bauple has appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Cameron Edward Schueber was not in custody when he appeared in court, facing one charge of dangerously operating or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm.

The court heard Mr Schueber, 54, was accused of dangerously driving a Western Star prime mover along the Bruce Hwy near Bauple in July 2016, when he was involved in a crash that killed 56-year-old Patricia Nell and 59-year-old Vicky Watson.

Mr Scheuber's defence lawyer Travis George said his client had no criminal history and a "minor" traffic history.

Mr George said his client had lived in Bundaberg since he was about seven years old.

Magistrate John Smith set a committal mention date for March 21.

Mr Scheuber is expected to appear, and remains on bail.