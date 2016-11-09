Trump poised for victory: we take down our 'wall'

DONALD Trump promised to build a big beautiful wall along the Mexican and US border.

He even claimed he would make Mexico would pay for it.

Polling suggested it was one of the key campaign pitches that would cost him dearly at the election.

But the pollsters seem to have got that wrong. Very wrong.

Donald Trump is poised for victory.

It's an historic occasion not just for the US, but the world.

