Tucker focuses on development at indoor nationals

TOUGH COMP: Maryborough's Jack Tucker in action for Queensland's under-21 Indoor Hockey team at the national championships. Queensland did not reach the finals, but the experience sets them up well for future tilts.

JACK Tucker and his Queensland teammates will use this Australian Indoor Hockey Championship experience to fuel future title tilts.

Queensland failed to reach the finals of the under-21 titles, but Tucker said their effort and performance exceeded far beyond what the final table showed.

"I think we've gone pretty good,” Tucker said.

"It's definitely tough as it's an under-21 competition. I'm still 19 and have a few years left. We've got a pretty young side and we'll learn for future competitions.”

The Maryborough hockey player is now based in Brisbane and plays for Northern Suburbs.

He previously played for Queensland's U15 and U18 teams, though this experience ranked as one of his best.

One of the keys for younger players in age-based competition is the chance to develop skills, physically and mentally.

It is something of which Tucker took full advantage.

"It's a bit of everything,” Tucker said.

"Learning where the opposition will be and ways to counter them, and to work on better positioning. It's been hard but still good.”

Tucker's Queensland side played their last game against wooden spooners Victoria last night.

Tucker will return to Brisbane and continue to develop both indoor and field hockey skills.

He has played hockey for about 15 years, but said he liked both variants equally.

As far as indoor was concerned, it's the fast, frenetic pace at which the game is played that Tucker enjoyed most.

"That fast pace, the intensity on the court, they certainly do help when you (transition to) outdoor,” Tucker said.

"Indoor is generally played over summer so it keeps you in good touch during the off-season.”