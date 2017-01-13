37°
Sport

Tucker focuses on development at indoor nationals

Matthew McInerney
| 13th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
TOUGH COMP: Maryborough's Jack Tucker in action for Queensland's under-21 Indoor Hockey team at the national championships. Queensland did not reach the finals, but the experience sets them up well for future tilts.
TOUGH COMP: Maryborough's Jack Tucker in action for Queensland's under-21 Indoor Hockey team at the national championships. Queensland did not reach the finals, but the experience sets them up well for future tilts. Contributed / Click Infocus Phot

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JACK Tucker and his Queensland teammates will use this Australian Indoor Hockey Championship experience to fuel future title tilts.

Queensland failed to reach the finals of the under-21 titles, but Tucker said their effort and performance exceeded far beyond what the final table showed.

"I think we've gone pretty good,” Tucker said.

"It's definitely tough as it's an under-21 competition. I'm still 19 and have a few years left. We've got a pretty young side and we'll learn for future competitions.”

The Maryborough hockey player is now based in Brisbane and plays for Northern Suburbs.

He previously played for Queensland's U15 and U18 teams, though this experience ranked as one of his best.

One of the keys for younger players in age-based competition is the chance to develop skills, physically and mentally.

It is something of which Tucker took full advantage.

"It's a bit of everything,” Tucker said.

"Learning where the opposition will be and ways to counter them, and to work on better positioning. It's been hard but still good.”

Tucker's Queensland side played their last game against wooden spooners Victoria last night.

Tucker will return to Brisbane and continue to develop both indoor and field hockey skills.

He has played hockey for about 15 years, but said he liked both variants equally.

As far as indoor was concerned, it's the fast, frenetic pace at which the game is played that Tucker enjoyed most.

"That fast pace, the intensity on the court, they certainly do help when you (transition to) outdoor,” Tucker said.

"Indoor is generally played over summer so it keeps you in good touch during the off-season.”

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport hockey jack tucker

Tucker focuses on development at indoor nationals

Tucker focuses on development at indoor nationals

The Maryborough hockey player is now based in Brisbane and plays for Northern Suburbs.

Historic fashion on-show in an exhibition in Maryborough

A dress from the Twirling Couture exhibition, showing at Gatakers Artspace until January 29.

Fashion of the 1950s on show.

A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

Councillor Denis Chapman shares some plans for 2017 developments.

They've got an award for their scheme.

Fines for slow over rates need to be more flexible

Brendon McCullum batting during the Big Bash League (BBL) T20 match between th?e Brisbane Heat and the Perth Scorchers at the ?Gabba in Brisbane, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (AAP Image/David ?Kapernick) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP

The issue lies with who was at fault for the delay.

Local Partners

Rotary Club looking for kids wanting to go overseas

A local program that provides Hervey Bay students with the opportunity to live and study overseas is calling for students interested in its January 2018 intake.

Historic fashion on-show in an exhibition in Maryborough

A dress from the Twirling Couture exhibition, showing at Gatakers Artspace until January 29.

Fashion of the 1950s on show.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade to release new album

See the latest single release from Melbourne deathcore band Boris the Blade.

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book ... On-Site Auction

Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!