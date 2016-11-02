TV programs leave me wondering why: letter

JENNY (Hervey Bay Independent October 27) raises a common question I have often heard about television programming. I may be completely off the track, and, if so, I would welcome any comments.

It has always been a source of annoyance to me and many of my friends that television stations cannot get their program scheduling correct. Generally speaking, the commercial stations, (Channels 7, 9 or 10), are far worse than the government channels (ABC, SBS etc).

As Jenny indicated, most of the news program are timed to start and finish exactly as advertised. After that everything is fictional in relation to the advertised schedule. There are obviously situations where this is acceptable, such as breaking into a scheduled program to present an important news item, which then forces the scheduled program to run late. For a commercial station the option of reducing the advertisement content to catch up is unacceptable, so the following program times are extended.

There is a senior position within TV stations titled "program manager”, and this position can be vastly different depending on whether it is for a corporate station (Channels 7, 9 or 10) or a government-funded channel (ABC, SBS etc).

The role of the program manager is generally to be responsible for the selection, procurement, scheduling and delivery of the programs we watch. The program manager probably has no direct control of any program production, but would have control of program editing (if legally allowed by the producers) to conform to time constraints.

The major reason why commercial stations do not conform to their advertised time schedule, is to strongly discourage viewers from recording programs. If they are recorded, they can then be watched and "fast forwarded” over the commercials. So all the time "mismanagement” is actually done on purpose. And, I presume, they are effectively rewarded for this by their senior management.

One other thing that annoys me, is that all of these additional channels recently being provided "for our viewing pleasure”, mainly just show old, re-invented programs that were not even popular when they were first broadcast 20 or so years ago. Also they have the audacity to show them in batches of half a dozen consecutive episodes. Probably all in the quest for more air time to show even more commercials.

In the past I have tried to contact the stations to make some sort of comment in the misguided belief that they would take notice. However all the stations (probably with the exception of the non-commercial sector) have skilfully, avoided the possibility of being contacted by a disgruntled viewer. Their website has absolutely no way of being used to make a comment, their facebook or twitter accounts seem to only allow normal comment about programs, and there seems to be no head office postal address available.

In short, they sit in their "ivory tower” and believe that they will give us the sort of service and programs we want (read "deserve”) and we can take it or leave it.

Conspiracy theory ... possibly, unhappy viewer ... certainly.

DARREL WOODHOUSE,

Pialba