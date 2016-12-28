Two advisory committees named for Fraser Island

TWO advisory committees will provide expert advice to the State Government on how to maintain and protect World Heritage-listed Fraser Island (K'gari).

Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles said the groups,split into scientific and community-based advisory committees, will ensure "the best management" of Fraser Island, Gondwana Rainforests of Australia and Australian Fossil Mammals Sites (Riversleigh section) properties.

"They will provide scientific, technical and community advice on how to conserve these properties," he said.

"Our new members bring a wealth of knowledge from a diverse range of backgrounds including Traditional Custodianship, conservation, botany, zoology and tourism."

The committees are responsible for advising managing agencies and the Australian and State Government Ministers responsible for World Heritage.

This includes matters relating to the identification, protection, conservation, presentation and transmission of World Heritage values.

Dr Miles said Queensland's World Heritage Areas are some of the best examples of the world's cultural and natural heritage.

"Fraser Island (K'gari), the largest sand island in the world, is an outstanding example of ongoing biological, hydrological and geomorphological processes," Dr Miles said.

"The advisory committees play a vital role in ensuring these important natural and cultural sites are conserved for future generations to enjoy, and I welcome their appointment."

Fraser Island (K'gari) Scientific Advisory Committee

Dr James Schulmeister (Chair), Dr Sandra Brizga, Dr Terry Brown, Associate Professor Patrick Moss, Professor Ian McNiven, Associate Professor Annie Ross, Dr Andrew Olds, Dr Angela Wardell-Johnson, Dr Desmond Boyland, Associate Professor Neil Tindale

Fraser Island (K'gari) Community Advisory Committee

Ms Sue Sargent (Chair), Mr David Anderson, Mr Glen Miller, Mr John Sinclair, Mr David Hay, Ms Shirley Blake, Ms Gemma Cronin, Cr George Seymour ,Mr Luke Barrowcliffe, Ms Emma-Kate Currie, Dr Kim Moreland, Mr Paul Fishburn