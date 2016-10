POLICE are investigating after a two-car crash on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Bideford St yesterday afternoon.

Paramedics, fire fighters and police were called to the scene just after 5pm, after a silver Subaru sedan and a white Ford van collided head-on at the intersection in front of the shopping complex.

Police redirected traffic around the scene, which was cleared before 6pm.

Both cars were towed.