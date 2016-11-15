Two car crash: Three taken to hospital after accident in Bay

THREE people were taken to hospital after a two car crash in Hervey Bay.
The accident happened on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Queens Rd.
An elderly man has been taken to hospital with chest pain.
Two other people in the second vehicle were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Their injuries are unknown.
The crash happened about 9am.
