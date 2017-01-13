37°
News

Two charged after fight at Hoolihans, man taken to hospital

Amy Formosa
| 13th Jan 2017 8:24 AM
A fight broke out at Hoolihans.
A fight broke out at Hoolihans. Alistair Brightman

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with multiple breaks to his leg after an alcohol fuelled fight at Hoolihans. 

Police said a fight involving a mobile phone broke out with punches thrown ending with a man being taken to hospital and police allegedly assaulted. 

A 45-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm while intoxicated.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

1. Pair face court, accused of stealing from dying Urraween man

2. CEO slams "vicious lie" after affair accusation

3. Fisheries Queensland investigate crab selling in Hervey Bay

He was also charged with being drunk and disorderly in a licenced premise, public nuisance and obstructing police.

A 48-year-old man was charged with assault while intoxicated, possessing dangerous drugs and committing public nuisance as well as assaulting police. 

The fight between three people broke out at Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar about 9pm on Thursday. 

The man who was hurt fell over and broke his lower leg in two places. 

The two men will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at a later date. 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccrime fcpolice

Fisheries Queensland investigate crab selling in Hervey Bay

Fisheries Queensland investigate crab selling in Hervey Bay

FISHERIES Queensland is investigating a local Hervey Bay crabber who posted an add of crabs for sale on Hervey Bay Buy and Sell.

Pair face court, accused of stealing from dying Urraween man

ACCUSED: Shannon Rosina Tubb, 27, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, charged with stealing and using a dying man's credit card.

One of them intends to plead guilty.

Two charged after fight at Hoolihans, man taken to hospital

A fight broke out at Hoolihans.

A 45-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm.

Pauline Hanson deal could become poisoned chalice for LNP

LESSONS: Rob Borbidge lost power after a preference deal with One Nation in 1998 and Blair MP Shayne Neumann insists history could repeat if the LNP does a deal with Pauline Hanson again.

Why Neumann believes preference deal with One Nation could backfire

Local Partners

A win for Wide Bay's water-wise ways

WIDE Bay Water has been awarded the Commonwealth Forestry Association South East Asia-Pacific Regional Medal for their effluent reuse scheme.

Rotary Club looking for kids wanting to go overseas

This photo was shot with a Canon EOS 5D Mark III and L-series lens. https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/-jcBcFyiOYMs/UxdOn-HTrRI/AAAAAAAAA-4/Ox9SJ0nYwYE/w407-h136-no/Globe.jpg

It's part of the Rotary Youth Exchange Australia program.

What's on: 11 gigs coming up at the Brolga

Xavier Rudd will be performing a benefit concert at the Brolga Theatre on January 21.

There's a gig for everyone with lots happening in coming months.

Why platinum selling Xavier Rudd won't charge to play M'boro

Australian singer songwriter Xavier Rudd at Bluesfest 2015

All funds raised at the show will go towards community support.

Donate unused items to help fight against breast cancer

The Mini-Field of Women is a tribute to all those affected by breast cancer in the community.

Hervey Bay man will host garage sale for Breast Cancer Association.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

A PROPERTY in Maleny has been transformed into a Hollywood-style movie set to film a trailer for a movie about the anti-bikie laws.

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book ... On-Site Auction

Shed with Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

OWNER WANTS AN OFFER

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!