Two charged after fight at Hoolihans, one taken to hospital

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with multiple breaks to his leg after an alcohol fuelled fight at Hoolihans.

Police said a fight involving a mobile phone broke out with punches thrown ending with a man being taken to hospital and police allegedly assaulted.

A 45-year-old man was charged with grievous bodily harm while intoxicated.

He was also charged with being drunk and disorderly in a licenced premise, public nuisance and obstructing police.

A 48-year-old man was charged with assault while intoxicated, possessing dangerous drugs and committing public nuisance as well as assaulting police.

The fight between three people broke out at Hoolihans Irish Restaurant and Bar about 9pm on Thursday.

The man who was hurt fell over and broke his lower leg in two places.

The two men will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court at a later date.