Two duplexes targeted in break-in spree

TWO duplexes in Hervey Bay were broken into with jewellery snatched from one of the properties.

Police can confirm two duplexes on South St in Urangan were targeted between 2.15pm and 5pm on Monday.

It's believed the offenders removed the security screen from a rear window of one of the duplexes and got through a sliding door in the other.

Jewellery was stolen from one and an iPad and cash was snatched from the other.

Police could not confirm the value of the valuables.

If you have any information that may help police call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.