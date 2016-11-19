Two to face court after police assaulted during arrest

AN EVENING at the Hervey Bay Boat Club turned into a night's accommodation in the Hervey Bay watch house for two people on Friday night.

The male and female left the Boat Club about 10pm, and were walking up Buccaneer Dr.

It is alleged the female yelled an expletive-laden sentence at a passing vehicle.

When questioned by police the woman failed to produce credentials, and obstructed police when they attempted to arrest her.

Police allege the male became aggressive and pushed over an officer as they attempted to apprehend the woman.

Both spent the night in the watch house, and will face court in December on charges of public nuisance and assault/obstruct police.