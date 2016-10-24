Two fires at the same time, same location

A QFES crew going into a house at Urraween yesterday, to make sure everything is okay.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service headed out to two fire incidents in Urraween yesterday, with both calls coming in at about 11am.

And, both were at addresses within 100m of each other.

A QFES spokesperson said the timing and close proximity of the locations appeared to be purely coincidental.

One of the fires, on Hanover Dr, was an electrical smouldering fire.

The resident of the house noticed smoke coming from the firebox, which prompted them to isolate power from it.

A QFES spokesperson said though there was no threat to property from it, there could have been if the resident was not home.

The second, on Windsor St, was fire from a nearby power line.

"Both incidents were resolved within 5-10 minutes,” the spokesperson said.