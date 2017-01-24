Two Hervey Bay businesses broken into overnight

Pier One Apartments on Charlton Esplanade was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

TWO businesses in Urangan were broken into overnight.

Police said offenders threw rocks through the window at Pier One Apartments on Charlton Esplanade in what has been described as a 'smash and run' break in.

It's believed the criminals ran in and took cash from the till before taking off in a vehicle.

The break-in happened about 1.50am on Tuesday.

The business owners are looking through CCTV footage.

Another business in the area on Pier St was also broken into.

Police can't confirm if the break-ins are related.

It's believed criminals smashed a window and sorted through the office at Hervey Bay Rent A Car on Pier St.

It is unknown if anything was stolen.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.