TWO people have been injured in a crash along Boat Harbour Dr on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at 11am, at the intersection of Central Ave and Boat Harbour Dr in Urraween, outside the Central Tavern.

Two people were assessed by paramedics on the scene, as police redirected traffic until the vehicles could be towed.

One man was taken to hospital with lower back pain, while the other patient's injuries were not reported.

Police continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.