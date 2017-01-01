UPDATE: Three men rescued in two days across Wide Bay

TAKING OFF: Choppers tasked to the search and rescue operation for a man missing in open waters off the east coast of Fraser Island.

UPDATE: RACQ Lifeflight choppers have had a busy weekend in the Wide Bay, airlifting three men in separate incidents to hospital in just two days.

A man in his early 20s was airlifted from Fraser Island early yesterday morning with suspected neck injuries after he was allegedly pushed off the top of a four wheel drive while enjoying in new year festivities at 1am on Sunday. The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew to Happy Valley on Fraser Island at 8.33am and met with first response Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics. The patient was loaded into the helicopter and flown to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition for further medical treatment.TWO men have been airlifted to hospital on the same day, in separate incidents south of Maryborough.

A 20-year-old was winched off Teerwah Beach near Double Island Point by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter at 8.37am on Saturday morning.

The man sustained suspected neck injuries after falling over on sand dunes the day before, after his condition had not improved he then contacted emergency services.

Due to high tides and the patient's proximity to campsites, the rescue helicopter was not able to land and instead winched the patient off the beach.

Queensland Ambulance Services were unable to reach the patient because of the remote location and high tides, so the helicopter transported the man to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

The Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Rainbow Beach cricket ground at 2.36pm on Saturday to attended to an injured German Tourist.

The 47-year-old sustained a suspected broken leg after he was knocked off his jet ski by a wave in the surf off rainbow beach.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated the man before driving him off the beach to meet the helicopter at the cricket ground.

He was then transported to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition for further medical treatment.