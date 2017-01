Tri-scooter crash at the roundabout at Beach Rd and the Esplanade at Pialba.

TWO men riding three wheeler tri scooter cars have been treated on scene after a crash in Hervey Bay.

A crew from Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the corner of Beach Rd and Esplanade about 10.45am.

Both scooter cars rolled as a result of the crash.

The men were treated for minor arm injuries.

No-one was taken to hospital.

It's unknown how the crash happened.

Queensland Ambulance Service is urging residents to take care on the roads during the busy Australia Day celebrations.