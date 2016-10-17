Two new waterslides on the cards for Wetside

PLANS: Hervey Bay's WetSide Water Park could get two brand new waterslides after Council changed the application plans for the site.

WETSIDE Water Park could be getting two brand new waterslides after the Fraser Coast Regional Council revised changes to the site location on Monday.

Council passed an amendment to the existing Development Permit involving the water park at Monday's meeting, which would allow for two new waterslides to the facility between the existing wave rider and totside ride.

The project has been approved as a town planning matter, and will be subject to consideration in further meetings.

An artist's impression of the proposed plan measures the waterslides at 8m high, with an overall internal spiral distance of 56m.

An artist impression of the proposed waterslides. Contributed

While Cr George Seymour stated he was not sure if the park would be improved by the addition of the waterslides, he said it was about improving the space for others.

"It's important we have a great space for young children, and improve the experience for who it is there for," he said.

Part of the report also proposed the removal of minor vegetation in order to site the rides, with further replacement landscape treatment to be undertaken.

Cr David Lewis questioned whether the surrounding businesses or green space would be affected by the potential development, with the iconic fig trees part of the existing vegetation.

But the responding officer said there would be no impact to the vegetation, with prior assessments finding the location to be the best based on land availability.

"It also keeps the reasonable separation to adjoining boundaries - it's more centralised," the officer said.

"There are alternatives that could be looked at, if Council wishes to view alternative locations, but my assessment has found that it's more suitable in that location...to reduce impacts."

The request to change the existing approval was carried unanimously.

The subject site for the new waterslides at Wetside. Contributed

There was no solution reached as to whether the waterslides would be free.

WetSide Water Park previously took out the TripAdvisor award for best Amusement or Water Park in Australia earlier this year.