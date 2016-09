A MAN and a woman have been charged for alleged drug offences after a search warrant at a home on Ann Street.

The police warrant lead to the discovery of drug utensils and drugs were also located at the home.

A 53- year-old female and 30-year-old male were both charged with drug offences and are due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 4.

The incident happened on Thursday September 15.